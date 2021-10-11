Baylor’s Bohanon & Thornton’s Connection

WACO, TX — In Baylor’s 45-20 win over West Virginia, Tyquan Thornton led the Bears with 8 catches for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns. The connection between Gerry Bohanon and Thornton is undeniable, and it’s no surprise, with all the extra work they put in, even before Bohanon was named the starting quarterback.

“I think there’s a comfort level there,” Dave Aranda said. “I think there’s times when Ty maybe had more to give or we thought there was more there and then Gerry would get it out of him. I think their respect for each other is real. When there’s a teammate that you love that’s bringing something up or asking for more or asking for this or asking for that, my experience is that the answers have been quicker and have been better, so I think those two create a really good team.”