Baylor’s Bravvion Roy Could Be Day-Three Steal for Someone

WACO, Texas — Without being invited to the NFL Combine and having his Pro Day Canceled by COVID-19 Baylor’s Bravvion Roy is finding his way onto many mock draft boards in the later rounds of this weekends NFL Draft.
Standing at 6′ 1″ and weighing around 330 pounds Roy is a load up the middle but has good speed for a man of his size.
Despite playing a position where sacks are harder to come by, Roy still got 5.5 in his final year with the Bears.
Roy showed a relentless motor when rushing the passer and was a monster against the run. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 13 tackles for loss or no gain against the run which was tops among power-fve defensive tackles.
While he was not invited to the combine, Roy is widely regarded as a guy who could hear his name called on day three.