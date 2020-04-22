Baylor’s Bravvion Roy Could Be Day-Three Steal for Someone

WACO, Texas — Without being invited to the NFL Combine and having his Pro Day Canceled by COVID-19 Baylor’s Bravvion Roy is finding his way onto many mock draft boards in the later rounds of this weekends NFL Draft.

Baylor DT Bravvion Roy: 13 tackles for loss or no gain vs the run.



Most by any Power-5 DT pic.twitter.com/y2S505Hfuk — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 3, 2020

Standing at 6′ 1″ and weighing around 330 pounds Roy is a load up the middle but has good speed for a man of his size.

Despite playing a position where sacks are harder to come by, Roy still got 5.5 in his final year with the Bears.

Roy showed a relentless motor when rushing the passer and was a monster against the run. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 13 tackles for loss or no gain against the run which was tops among power-fve defensive tackles.

While he was not invited to the combine, Roy is widely regarded as a guy who could hear his name called on day three.