Baylor’s Brewer Embodies The Toughness of the 2019 Bears

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears have shown plenty of grit and toughness on their way to their 7-0 start, and a lot of that starts at the top with quarterback Charlie Brewer.

Brewer has not bee shy about lowering his shoulder to get those extra yards when he needs to, like Saturday against Oklahoma State.

“It didn’t feel great,” he said when asked about the play. “Yeah, I mean it was a sprint-out concepts and I just got to make a play just like everyone else and get into the end zone for six.”

Co-Offensive Coordinator Jeff Nixon said Brewer’s fire and leadership is infectious.

“No question about it,” Nixon said. “Especially our offensive unit, like I said he’s our leader. I think the guys follow him. They believe in him. You know there’s certain times in the game he just says coach, ‘let me take over the game just put the ball in my hands and I’ll make it happen and we’re going to win the football game’.