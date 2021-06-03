Baylor’s Brown and Love Invited to USA Basketball Training Camp

Baylor players and coaches celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Baylor men’s basketball incoming freshmen Kendall Brown and Langston Love are among 27 athletes invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp, as announced Thursday by USA Basketball.

The 27 athletes, who are all age 19 or younger, will compete for spots on the 12-member team representing the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men, which will be held July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia.

Brown and Love combine to make Baylor one of four programs with multiple players invited to the training camp, joining Gonzaga, Ohio State and Purdue. The training camp will be held June 20-22 in Fort Worth, Texas. To be eligible for the U19 World Cup, players must be U.S. citizens born Jan. 1, 2002 or after. Brown and Love are among 10 athletes invited to the training camp who have not yet competed in NCAA Division I basketball.

The 27 athletes expected to attend the training camp are Devin Askew (Texas), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), Brown (Baylor), Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee), Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin), Derek Fountain (Mississippi State), Caleb Furst (Purdue), Jordan Hall (Texas A&M), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Harrison Ingram (Stanford), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Dishon Jackson (Washington State), Meechie Johnson (Ohio State), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue), Zed Key (Ohio State), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech), Love (Baylor), Mike Miles (TCU), Adam Miller (LSU), Trey Patterson (Villanova), Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga), Deivon Smith (Georgia Tech), Dalen Terry (Arizona), Jabari Walker (Colorado), Peyton Watson (UCLA) and Jaylin Williams (Arkansas).

The USA Men’s U19 World Cup team will be led by TCU head coach Jamie Dixon, and he’ll be assisted by Stanford head coach Jerod Haase and Yale head coach James Jones. Team USA will open play in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men on July 3 against Turkey, followed by matchups against Mali on July 4 and Australia on July 6.

Brown and Love can become the seventh and eighth players in program history to play for USA Basketball while at Baylor. Jack Robinson became the first Bear to compete for USA Basketball when he played on the 1948 Olympic Team.

Terry Teagle played in the 1979 US Olympic Festival, Michael Williams participated in the 1988 US Olympic Trials, Willie Sublett played in the 1991 US Olympic Festival, Brian Skinner played for USA Basketball in 1995, 1996 and 1997, and Lawrence Roberts played in the 2003 Pan Am Games. Most recently, Cory Jefferson played for Team USA in the 2013 World University Games. Additionally, Aaron Bruce represented his native Australia on its national team in 2005 and 2006.

