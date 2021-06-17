Baylor’s Butler Named Big 12 Male Sportsperson of The Year

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor’s Jared Butler has been selected as the 2020-21 Big 12 Conference Male Sportsperson of the Year, as announced Thursday by the conference office. Butler is joined by Texas rowing student-athlete Alexandra Watson as the Female Sportsperson of the Year.

The Sportsperson of the Year Awards began in 2000-01 to annually recognize student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement. This year’s winners were selected by a 10-person media panel.

Butler is the seventh Baylor student-athlete named as a Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year, following WBB’s Jessika Stratton (2004), MBB’s Mamadou Diene (2008), WBB’s Melissa Jones (2011), FB’s Robert Griffin III (2012), SB’s Whitney Canion (2014) and WBB’s Lauren Cox (2019).

BU’s seven Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year honorees are second-most in league history behind only Oklahoma’s 10 selections. Texas also has seven award winners, followed by Kansas, Kansas State and Nebraska with four apiece, Iowa State and Texas Tech with two each and Missouri, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M with one honoree.

A Reserve, La., native, Butler served as a speaker at Baylor’s student-athlete unity walk. During his speech, he encouraged his fellow student-athletes to strive for equality and racial justice. He also served as a Sunday School teacher for second- and third-graders at Harris Creek Baptist Church and was a student-athlete representative on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

Butler was previously named 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection. He graduated in May with a BBA in management, three years after enrolling at Baylor in the fall of 2018.

On the court, Butler was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading the Bears to the first National Championship in program history. He became BU’s first consensus First-Team All-American and was tabbed as Associated Press Big 12 Player of the Year and USBWA District VII Player of the Year.

Butler finished third in the Big 12 in scoring with 16.7 points per game, led the Big 12 with 2.0 steals per game and a .416 3-point percentage, ranked third in the league with 4.8 assists per game, fifth with a .471 field goal percentage, second with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game and fifth with a 1.69 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for year-round updates.

BAYLOR’S BIG 12 SPORTSPERSONS OF THE YEAR

2004 – Jessika Stratton, WBB

2008 – Mamadou Diene, MBB

2011 – Melissa Jones, WBB

2012 – Robert Griffin III, FB

2014 – Whitney Canion, SB

2019 – Lauren Cox, WBB

2021 – Jared Butler, MBB

BIG 12 SPORTSPERSONS OF THE YEAR BY SCHOOL

Oklahoma-10

Baylor-7

Texas-7

Kansas-4

Kansas State-4

Nebraska-4

Iowa State-2

Texas Tech-2

Missouri-1

Oklahoma State-1

Texas A&M-1

2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS

Jared Butler

Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 5)

Naismith Trophy Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-America First Team (unanimous)

Final Four Most Outstanding Player

NCAA All-Tournament Team

NCAA Tournament All-South Region Team

Big 12 Player of the Year (AP; The Athletic)

NCAA Tournament All-Region Team

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

USBWA District VII Player of the Year

USBWA District VII All-District Team

NABC All-District 8 First Team

Big 12 Conference Male Sportsperson of the Year

Big 12 MBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List

NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Scott Drew

Big 12 Coach of the Year (second-straight year)

Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Finalist (1 of 4)

USBWA Henry Iba Award Finalist (1 of 4)

NABC District 8 Coach of the Year

USBWA District VII Coach of the Year

Adam Flagler

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Davion Mitchell

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

NABC Defensive Player of the Year

Lefty Driesell Award

All-America Third Team (AP; NABC, Sporting News)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

NCAA All-Tournament Team

NCAA Tournament South Region MVP

NCAA Tournament All-South Region Team

All-Big 12 First Team (coaches)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)

NABC District 8 First Team

USBWA District VII All-District Team

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)

Jackson Moffatt

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Mark Paterson

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

MaCio Teague

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-America Third Team (NCAA March Madness)

All-America Honorable Mention (AP)

NCAA Tournament All-Region Team

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

All-Big 12 Third Team (coaches)

Big 12 All-Tournament Team

USBWA District VII All-District Team

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

NCAA National Player of the Week (March 8)

Big 12 Player of the Week (March 8)

Mark Vital

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (The Athletic)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List