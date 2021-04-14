Baylor’s Butler Named Big 12 MBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
WACO, Texas – Baylor’s Jared Butler has been named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and announced Wednesday by the Big 12 Conference office.
Butler joins Freddie Gillespie to give the Bears consecutive Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners. Baylor has now had 24 Big 12 Scholar-Athletes of the Year across 13 sports, the second-most honorees of any team in the league.
A junior from Reserve, La., Butler is a management major with a 3.27 GPA. He’s on track to graduate in May, less than three years after enrolling as a freshman in August 2018. Butler is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, earning 2021 First-Team honors after being named to the Second Team as a sophomore in 2020 and the Rookie Team in 2019.
The first consensus First-Team All-American in program history, Butler was selected as Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading Baylor to the first national championship in program history. He was also tabbed as the AP’s 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year, selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and was named USBWA District VII Player of the Year.
Butler finished third in the Big 12 in scoring with 16.7 points per game, led the Big 12 with 2.0 steals per game and a .416 3-point percentage, ranked third in the league with 4.8 assists per game, fifth with a .471 field goal percentage, second with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game and fifth with a 1.69 assist-to-turnover ratio.
BAYLOR’S BIG 12 SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Baseball – Kyle Hill, Richard Cunningham, Logan Brown, Doug Ashby
Equestrian – Rachel Van Allen, Rachael Davis
Football – Nick Florence
Men’s Basketball – Freddie Gillespie, Jared Butler
Men’s Golf – Colin Kober, Matthew Perrine
Men’s Tennis – Jimmy Bendeck, Patrick Pradella
Men’s XC – Jonathan Tijerina, Blake Niccum
Soccer – Precious Akanyirige, Dana Larsen
Softball – Heather Stearns, Kathy Shelton
Volleyball – Shelly (Fanning) Stafford (two times)
Women’s Golf – Laura Lonardi
Women’s Tennis – Blair Shankle
Women’s XC – Lindsey Bradley
BIG 12 SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR BY SCHOOL
Iowa State-28
Baylor-24
West Virginia-23
Kansas State-20
Oklahoma State-20
Kansas-17
Oklahoma-15
TCU-14
Texas-11
Texas Tech-8
Denver-3
North Dakota State-1
Northern Colorado-1
South Dakota State-1
2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS
Jared Butler
Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 5)
Naismith Trophy Semifinalist (1 of 10)
Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)
All-America First Team (unanimous)
Final Four Most Outstanding Player
NCAA All-Tournament Team
NCAA Tournament All-South Region Team
Big 12 Player of the Year (AP; The Athletic)
NCAA Tournament All-Region Team
All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
USBWA District VII Player of the Year
USBWA District VII All-District Team
NABC All-District 8 First Team
Big 12 MBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Academic All-Big 12 First Team
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)
Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List
NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)
Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
Scott Drew
Big 12 Coach of the Year (second-straight year)
Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Finalist (1 of 4)
USBWA Henry Iba Award Finalist (1 of 4)
NABC District 8 Coach of the Year
USBWA District VII Coach of the Year
Adam Flagler
Academic All-Big 12 First Team
Davion Mitchell
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year
NABC Defensive Player of the Year
Lefty Driesell Award
All-America Third Team (AP; NABC, Sporting News)
Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
NCAA All-Tournament Team
NCAA Tournament South Region MVP
NCAA Tournament All-South Region Team
All-Big 12 First Team (coaches)
All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)
NABC District 8 First Team
USBWA District VII All-District Team
Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)
Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)
Jackson Moffatt
Academic All-Big 12 First Team
Mark Paterson
Academic All-Big 12 First Team
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Big 12 All-Newcomer Team
Academic All-Big 12 Second Team
MaCio Teague
Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)
All-America Third Team (NCAA March Madness)
All-America Honorable Mention (AP)
NCAA Tournament All-Region Team
All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)
All-Big 12 Third Team (coaches)
Big 12 All-Tournament Team
USBWA District VII All-District Team
Academic All-Big 12 Second Team
NCAA National Player of the Week (March 8)
Big 12 Player of the Week (March 8)
Mark Vital
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)
Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (The Athletic)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous) Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List