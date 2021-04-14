Baylor’s Butler Named Big 12 MBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor’s Jared Butler has been named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and announced Wednesday by the Big 12 Conference office.

Butler joins Freddie Gillespie to give the Bears consecutive Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners. Baylor has now had 24 Big 12 Scholar-Athletes of the Year across 13 sports, the second-most honorees of any team in the league.

A junior from Reserve, La., Butler is a management major with a 3.27 GPA. He’s on track to graduate in May, less than three years after enrolling as a freshman in August 2018. Butler is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, earning 2021 First-Team honors after being named to the Second Team as a sophomore in 2020 and the Rookie Team in 2019.

The first consensus First-Team All-American in program history, Butler was selected as Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading Baylor to the first national championship in program history. He was also tabbed as the AP’s 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year, selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and was named USBWA District VII Player of the Year.

Butler finished third in the Big 12 in scoring with 16.7 points per game, led the Big 12 with 2.0 steals per game and a .416 3-point percentage, ranked third in the league with 4.8 assists per game, fifth with a .471 field goal percentage, second with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game and fifth with a 1.69 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for year-round updates.

BAYLOR’S BIG 12 SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Baseball – Kyle Hill, Richard Cunningham, Logan Brown, Doug Ashby

Equestrian – Rachel Van Allen, Rachael Davis

Football – Nick Florence

Men’s Basketball – Freddie Gillespie, Jared Butler

Men’s Golf – Colin Kober, Matthew Perrine

Men’s Tennis – Jimmy Bendeck, Patrick Pradella

Men’s XC – Jonathan Tijerina, Blake Niccum

Soccer – Precious Akanyirige, Dana Larsen

Softball – Heather Stearns, Kathy Shelton

Volleyball – Shelly (Fanning) Stafford (two times)

Women’s Golf – Laura Lonardi

Women’s Tennis – Blair Shankle

Women’s XC – Lindsey Bradley

BIG 12 SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR BY SCHOOL

Iowa State-28

Baylor-24

West Virginia-23

Kansas State-20

Oklahoma State-20

Kansas-17

Oklahoma-15

TCU-14

Texas-11

Texas Tech-8

Denver-3

North Dakota State-1

Northern Colorado-1

South Dakota State-1

2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS

Jared Butler

Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 5)

Naismith Trophy Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-America First Team (unanimous)

Final Four Most Outstanding Player

NCAA All-Tournament Team

NCAA Tournament All-South Region Team

Big 12 Player of the Year (AP; The Athletic)

NCAA Tournament All-Region Team

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

USBWA District VII Player of the Year

USBWA District VII All-District Team

NABC All-District 8 First Team

Big 12 MBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List

NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Scott Drew

Big 12 Coach of the Year (second-straight year)

Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Finalist (1 of 4)

USBWA Henry Iba Award Finalist (1 of 4)

NABC District 8 Coach of the Year

USBWA District VII Coach of the Year

Adam Flagler

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Davion Mitchell

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

NABC Defensive Player of the Year

Lefty Driesell Award

All-America Third Team (AP; NABC, Sporting News)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

NCAA All-Tournament Team

NCAA Tournament South Region MVP

NCAA Tournament All-South Region Team

All-Big 12 First Team (coaches)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)

NABC District 8 First Team

USBWA District VII All-District Team

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)

Jackson Moffatt

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Mark Paterson

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

MaCio Teague

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-America Third Team (NCAA March Madness)

All-America Honorable Mention (AP)

NCAA Tournament All-Region Team

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

All-Big 12 Third Team (coaches)

Big 12 All-Tournament Team

USBWA District VII All-District Team

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

NCAA National Player of the Week (March 8)

Big 12 Player of the Week (March 8)

Mark Vital

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (The Athletic)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous) Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List