Baylor’s Butler Named Consensus All American

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s basketball sophomore guard Jared Butler picked up third-team All-America honors from all four publications used to determine consensus honors. Butler was recognized on the All-America third team by the Associated Press, USBWA, NABC and Sporting News.

The Reserve, La., native joined Johnathan Motley (2017) as the only players in program history to be named an All-American by all four publications used to determine consensus All-Americans. Motley was a consensus second-team choice, while Butler was listed among six others receiving votes after the consensus All-America first and second teams.

Butler is the 17th player in program history to pick up All-America honors from at least one publication, and he’s the ninth All-American of the Scott Drew era. He also joined Perry Jones III (2012) as the only underclassmen of the Drew era to earn All-America recognition.

A unanimous All-Big 12 first-team selection, Butler also was named USBWA District VII Player of the Year and was selected to the NABC All-District 8 first team. He was one of 15 players on the Naismith Trophy final ballot, was named to the Wooden Award late season top 20 and was one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Additionally, Sports Illustrated listed Butler No. 16 on its top 50 players in college basketball in 2019-20.

Butler twice earned Big 12 Player of the Week during the 2019-20 season, and he was tabbed USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 14. He also earned Myrtle Beach Invitational MVP honors after leading the Bears to the tournament title with a win over Villanova in the title game, and he was recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 second team.

Butler led the Bears in scoring in 17 of 30 games as a sophomore. He finished third in the Big 12 in scoring (16.0 ppg), second in 3-pointers made (2.57 per game), sixth in 3-point percentage (.381), seventh in steals (1.63 spg), seventh in field goal percentage (.421), 10th in assists (3.13 apg) and 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.29). He also had five games of 20-plus points in Big 12 play, which tied for second-most in the league.

Butler is the 10th player in program history recognized with AP All-America honors and the fourth to be tabbed to one of the AP’s three teams. He is Baylor’s second NABC All-American, its second USBWA All-American and its fourth Sporting News All-American. Motley was Baylor’s only other player recognized by all four of those publications, while Micheal Williams, Darryl Middleton and Tweety Carter were also honored by the Sporting News. Baylor’s previous AP All-Americans include Vinnie Johnson, Terry Teagle, Middleton, Williams, Ekpe Udoh, Pierre Jackson, Jones III, Rico Gathers and Motley.

Baylor had arguably the best season in program history with a 26-4 record and a program-best No. 5/4 final ranking. BU was ranked No. 1 nationally for five consecutive weeks, matching the longest by any team since Kentucky in 2015 and the longest by any team from Texas since Houston in 1968. The Bears were unanimously projected to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the season was suspended due to COVID-19.

The Bears’ four losses were their fewest since BU began playing a conference schedule in 1914, and BU set a school record with 15 conference wins, three more than any previous season in program history. Baylor’s .867 winning percentage was the program’s best in the modern era and trailed only the 13-0 mark in 1911-12.

BU also set a Big 12 Conference record with a 23-game winning streak, which included six wins against ranked opponents, nine road wins and three neutral-site victories. Baylor was ranked for the entire season for the second time in program history and finished the season on a school-record streak of 11 consecutive weeks ranked in the top-five nationally.

Baylor’s 6-1 record against AP Top 25 teams was the nation’s best, and the Bears tied for the third-most wins against ranked teams behind only Iowa (7-5) and Michigan State (7-4). Baylor also had the nation’s best record in NET Quadrant 1 games at 11-2 and finished the season ranked No. 5 in the final NET.

The Bears became the first team in the Big 12’s 24-year history to have all five starters named to All-Big 12 teams, and BU also had the conference’s Sixth Man Award winner, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Additionally, BU had three players on the five-member Big 12 All-Defensive Team and two unanimous selections on the league’s All-Newcomer Team.

Baylor started the year ranked No. 16 nationally in the preseason polls and remained ranked throughout the season for the second time in program history (2012). The Bears’ streak of 20 consecutive polls ranked is third-longest in program history behind only 25 consecutive polls in 2016-17 and 22 consecutive polls in 2011-12.

Baylor is ranked No. 1 nationally in Stadium’s early preseason top 25 for 2020-21, and No. 2 by USA Today.

2020 ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

CONSENSUS ALL-AMERICANS

First Team

*Luka Garza, Junior, Iowa

*Markus Howard, Senior, Marquette

*Obi Toppin, Sophomore, Dayton

Myles Powell, Senior, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Senior, Oregon

* – unanimous

Second Team

Udoka Azubuike, Senior, Kansas

Devon Dotson, Sophomore, Kansas

Vernon Carey, Jr., Freshman, Duke

Malachi Flynn, Junior, San Diego St.

Cassius Winston, Senior, Michigan St.

Others Receiving Votes

Jared Butler, Sophomore, Baylor

Tre Jones, Sophomore, Duke

Jordan Nwora, Junior, Louisville

Daniel Oturu, Sophomore, Minnesota

Filip Petrušev, Sophomore, Gonzaga

Jalen Smith, Sophomore, Maryland

ASSOCIATED PRESS

First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa

Markus Howard, Marquette

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Second Team

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, San Diego St

Cassius Winston, Michigan St.

Third Team

Jared Butler, Baylor

Tre Jones, Duke

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Filip Petrušev, Gonzaga

Jalen Smith, Maryland

U.S. BASKETBALL WRITERS ASSOCIATION (USBWA)

First Team

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Luka Garza, Iowa

Markus Howard, Marquette

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Second Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, San Diego St

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Cassius Winston, Michigan St.

Third Team

Jared Butler, Baylor

Tre Jones, Duke

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Filip Petrušev, Gonzaga

Jalen Smith, Maryland

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL COACHES (NABC)

First Team

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Luka Garza, Iowa

Markus Howard, Marquette

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Second Team

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, San Diego St

Filip Petrušev, Gonzaga

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Cassius Winston, Michigan St.

Third Team

Jared Butler, Baylor

Vernon Carey, Jr. Duke

Tre Jones, Duke

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Jalen Smith, Maryland

THE SPORTING NEWS

First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa

Markus Howard, Marquette

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Second Team

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, San Diego St

Cassius Winston, Michigan St.

Third Team

Jared Butler, Baylor

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Filip Petrušev, Gonzaga

Jalen Smith, Maryland

2019-20 BAYLOR SEASON HONORS

DEVONTE BANDOO

Big 12 Sixth Man Award

JARED BUTLER

All-America Third Team (AP, NABC, SN, USBWA)

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)

USBWA District VII Player of the Year

NABC All-District 8 First Team

Naismith Trophy Final Ballot (1 of 15)

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 10)

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List (1 of 30)

Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List

No. 16 on Top 50 Player in College Basketball in 2019-20 (SI)

USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (Jan. 14)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 13)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Nov. 25)

Myrtle Beach Invitational MVP

Academic All-Big 12, Second Team

SCOTT DREW

National Coach of the Year (NBC Sports)

Big 12 Coach of the Year

USBWA District VII Coach of the Year

NABC District 8 Coach of the Year

Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Finalist

FREDDIE GILLESPIE

Big 12 Most Improved Player

All-Big 12 Second Team

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Big 12 Player of the Week (Dec. 9)

NABC All-District 8 Second Team

CoSIDA Academic All-District 7

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

DAVION MITCHELL

Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

All-Big 12 Third Team

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (unanimous)

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

JACKSON MOFFATT

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

OBIM OKEKE

Academic All-Big 12, Second Team

MACIO TEAGUE

All-Big 12 Second Team

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (unanimous)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Feb. 10)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Jan. 13)

NABC All-District 8 Second Team

Myrtle Beach Invitational All-Tournament Team

Academic All-Big 12, Second Team

MARK VITAL

All-Big 12 Third Team

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist (1 of 4) Captain of Seth Davis’ 21st-annual All-Glue Team