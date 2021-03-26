Baylor’s Butler Named Wooden Award Finalist

WACO —

LOS ANGELES – Baylor junior guard Jared Butler has been selected as one of five finalists for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s, as announced Friday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Butler is up against Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert. All five finalists were part of the 10-member Wooden Award All-American Team announced Friday, which also included Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, USC’s Evan Mobley and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme.

A Reserve, La., native, Butler is Baylor’s first player named to the Wooden Award All-American Team and its first Wooden Award finalist. He already became the first player in program history to earn consensus All-America First-Team honors and is the first BU player named Big 12 Player of the Year (AP).

Butler is also a Cousy Award finalist, a Naismith Trophy semifinalist, a unanimous All-Big 12 First-Team selection and a Big 12 All-Defensive Team honoree. He was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team on Tuesday, and he’s on track to graduate in May, less than three years after enrolling at Baylor in August 2018. Additionally, Butler serves as a student-athlete representative on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

Butler leads the Big 12 in steals (2.1/game) and 3-point percentage (.415). He ranks second in the conference in 3-pointers made (2.5/game), third in assists (4.8/game), third in scoring (16.8/game), fourth in field goal percentage (.479) and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62).

Baylor, which earned the first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in program history, won its first two games to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the last 11 tournaments. The Bears face No. 5 seed Villanova at 4:15 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

2021 WOODEN AWARD ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

Jared Butler, Baylor

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Evan Mobley, USC

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

* – Wooden Award Finalists in bold

2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS

Jared Butler

Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 5)

Naismith Trophy Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-America First Team (unanimous)

Big 12 Player of the Year (AP; The Athletic)

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

USBWA District VII Player of the Year

USBWA District VII All-District Team

NABC All-District 8 First Team

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List

NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Scott Drew

Big 12 Coach of the Year (second-straight year)

Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Finalist (1 of 4)

USBWA Henry Iba Award Finalist (1 of 4)

NABC District 8 Coach of the Year

USBWA District VII Coach of the Year

Adam Flagler

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Davion Mitchell

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist (1 of 4)

All-America Third Team (AP; NABC, Sporting News)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

All-Big 12 First Team (coaches)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)

NABC District 8 First Team

USBWA District VII All-District Team

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)

Jackson Moffatt

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Mark Paterson

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

MaCio Teague

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-America Third Team (NCAA March Madness)

All-America Honorable Mention (AP)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

All-Big 12 Third Team (coaches)

Big 12 All-Tournament Team

USBWA District VII All-District Team

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

NCAA National Player of the Week (March 8)

Big 12 Player of the Week (March 8)

Mark Vital

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (The Athletic)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List