Baylor’s Butler Picks Up Trio of Weekly Awards

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor junior guard Jared Butler was honored with a trio of weekly awards on Monday after leading the Bears to wins against No. 9 Kansas and at Oklahoma State.

Butler was named NCAA National Player of the Week, Naismith Trophy Player of the Week and Big 12 Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 26.0 points and 7.0 assists, while shooting 66.7 percent (18-27) from the field, including 81 percent (13-16) from the 3-point line.

Butler posted 30 points and eight assists and made 7-of-9 from 3-point range in Monday’s win against Kansas, joining Texas’ Kevin Durant as the only players in Big 12 history to have multiple 30-point games against the Jayhawks. He recorded 22 points and six assists and made 5-of-6 from 3-point range Saturday at OSU to help the Bears erase their largest deficit of the season (nine points) and pull away for a 15-point win.

The Reserve, La., native took over midway through the second half in Saturday’s win at OSU, returning to the game with the score tied 50-50 and 11:38 remaining. He quickly assisted on consecutive field goals, then made 3-pointers on three straight possessions to give the Bears a 12-point lead with 8:34 remaining. BU would lead by double-digits the rest of the way to extend their winning streak to 14 games and remain the nation’s only team to win every game this season by 8+ points.

Butler leads the Big 12 in steals (2.3), 3-point percentage (.494) and 3-pointers made (2.9), ranks third in scoring (17.1), second in assists (5.4), second in field goal percentage (.503) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.90). He’s tied for the Big 12 lead with four games of 20-plus points in conference play and ranks second in the league with five 20-point games on the season. He also recorded 13 assists in Baylor’s win at Kansas State on Dec. 19, the most by any player in a Big 12 game since Oklahoma’s Trae Young had 14 at Texas in 2018.

Butler moved up to 27th on Baylor’s all-time scoring list with 1,067 career points, passing Arthur Edwards (1,062), Jerry Mallett (1,053), Winston Moore (1,046), Kelvin Chalmers (1,045) and Don Heathington (1,040). He needs 38 more points to pass Roddrick Miller (1,094) and William Chatmon (1,104) and climb into Baylor’s all-time top 25 scorers.

The Big 12 Player of the Week award is the fourth conference weekly honor of Butler’s career and the third time he’s been named the league’s Player of the Week. He was previously recognized as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Feb. 25, 2019 and was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Nov. 25, 2019 and Jan. 13, 2020. His three Big 12 Player of the Week honors are tied for second-most in school history, trailing only the four awards won by Johnathan Motley in 2016 and 2017.

Baylor returns to action Wednesday when the Bears host Kansas State at the Ferrell Center for the 94th anniversary Immortal Ten Game. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2. The Bears then host Auburn at 1 or 3 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.

2021 BIG 12 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Nov. 30 – Derek Culver, West Virginia

Dec. 7 – Matt Coleman III, Texas

Dec. 14 – RJ Nembhard, TCU

Dec. 21 – Kevin Samuel, TCU

Dec. 28 – Christian Braun, Kansas

Jan. 4 – Umoja Gibson, Oklahoma

Jan. 11 – Andrew Jones, Texas

Jan. 18 – Mac McClung, Texas Tech

Jan. 25 – Jared Butler, Baylor

2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS

Jared Butler

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Cousy Award Top 10 Watch List

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Preseason All-America Team (Associated Press)

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year

Preseason All-Big 12 Team (unanimous)

No. 5 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 2 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Guards in College Basketball

Davion Mitchell

No. 67 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 10 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Guards in College Basketball

MaCio Teague

Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List

No. 24 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 12 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Wings in College Basketball

Mark Vital

Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List

No. 71 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

BAYLOR BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONOREES

1997 – Patrick Hunter (2/17)

1998 – Patrick Hunter (1/4)

1998 – Brian Skinner (1/11)

1999 – Kish Lewis (11/24)

2000 – Terry Black (1/3)

2001 – Terry Black (2/19)

2003 – Lawrence Roberts (2/17)

2008 – Curtis Jerrells (11/19)

2008 – Kevin Rogers (12/24)

2008 – Curtis Jerrells (1/28)

2008 – Kevin Rogers (3/3)

2010 – LaceDarius Dunn (11/16)

2010 – LaceDarius Dunn (1/4)

2010 – Ekpe Udoh (1/11)

2010 – LaceDarius Dunn (2/15)

2012 – Perry Jones III (12/19)

2012 – Perry Jones III (1/16)

2013 – Cory Jefferson (11/12)

2013 – Pierre Jackson (1/28)

2013 – Pierre Jackson (3/10)

2014 – Cory Jefferson (12/2)

2014 – Isaiah Austin (2/17)

2014 – Cory Jefferson (2/24)

2014 – Kenny Chery (3/9)

2015 – Rico Gathers (1/26)

2015 – Rico Gathers (2/9)

2016 – Rico Gathers (11/16)

2016 – Taurean Prince (12/7)

2016 – Johnathan Motley (2/22)

2017 – Johnathan Motley (11/28)

2017 – Manu Lecomte (12/5)

2017 – Johnathan Motley (1/9)

2017 – Johnathan Motley (1/23)

2018 – Manu Lecomte (2/12)

2018 – Terry Maston (2/19)

2019 – Tristan Clark (12/31)

2019 – King McClure (1/21)

2019 – Makai Mason (2/4)

2020 – Jared Butler (11/25)

2020 – Freddie Gillespie (12/9)

2020 – Jared Butler (1/13)

2021 – Jared Butler (1/25)

www.BaylorBears.com