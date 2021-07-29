Baylor’s Butler Selected 40th Overall Pick in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft

Baylor guard Jared Butler cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WACO, TX — Jared Butler was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2nd round of the NBA draft with the 40th overall pick, but will be sent to The Utah Jazz as part of a 3-way draft-night trade.

The Reserve, Louisiana native is a 6’3″ guard, and was named the 2021 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, leading the Baylor Bears to the program’s first NCAA National Championship in program history. Butler was named the 2021 AP Big-12 Player of the Year, and became the first student-athlete in Big 12 history, to win Athlete of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

During the 2020-2021 season, the Reserve, Louisiana native averaged 16.7 points per game, 2 steals per game, and 4.8 assists per game. Last season, Butler combined for 502 points, 59 steals, 144 assists, 86 defensive rebounds, and averaged .416% from beyond the arc.

Butler and Kevin Durant are the only players in history, to score two 30-point games against Kansas. As a freshman, Butler scored 31 points in Lawrence, and then 30 points as a junior in Waco.