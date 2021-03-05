Baylor’s Butler Shows off His Hops in Win Over No. 17 Oklahoma State

WACO — Baylor’s Jared Butler and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham showed why they were player of the year candidates on Thursday night in Baylor’s 81-70 win over the Cowboys.

Butler’s 22 points came from everywhere including above the rim which was good and bad for his roommate Matthew Mayer, who is competing with Butler for the most dunks in 2021.

“I said, you’ll never ever dunk on somebody,” Mayer said. “You’ll be lucky if you get one or two dunks a season — wide open fastbreak. He’s already got four and I know that because we’re keeping close track, but I had a dunk today too.”

Unfortuntaley for Mayer the terms of the competition negate his alley-oop slam against the pokes.

“It doesn’t count because if he lobs it to me it doesn’t count and my one last game doesn’t count either. So, I mean, as happy as I am that it was a great play I’m also not happy that he’s getting closer to my lead.”

Butler Mayer and the Bears will celebrate their Big 12 Championship following the regular season finale against Texas Tech on Sunday.