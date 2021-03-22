Baylor’s Carrington Has Been a Perfect Fit for The Lady Bears

SAN ANTONIO — DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points in her NCAA Tournament debut with the Lady Bears on Sunday and hopes to be an important piece in a run for back-to-back titles.

Carrington played at Stanford for the legendary Tara VanDerveer but wanted to take one last shot at a title with another Naismith Hall of Famer in Kim Mulkey.

“DiJonai has fit right in like Te’a Cooper did, like Chloe Jackson did,” Kim Mulkey said. Transferring is happening, it’s free agency now.”

As Mulkey Mentioned Cooper is her third graduate transfer in this new era of college athletics, but DiJonai’s transition was a little different than the previous two.

“It was obviously a bit tougher than previous to grad transfers just because I didn’t have the opportunity this summer to kind of get acclimated and build that camaraderie with the team,” Carrington said. “But once we started getting going, I was able to you know get my feet wet.”

One of the area’s Mulkey has seen Carrington improve is with her defense.

“You quickly find out when your practice, ‘I better buy into it or I’m not going to play,'” Mulkey said. “Now I’m sure the [defensive] principles are different at Baylor than they were at Stanford, but she bought into it quickly and just got better and better on the defensive end of the floor.”

Carrington the 6th player of the year in the Big 12 has the talent and has the experience but if coming off the bench is what this team needs she’s all about it.

“Honestly it doesn’t matter where I come in or when I come in,” she said. “When I’m out there I just do what I need to do and if that’s the best role for me on the team, then that’s the role that I need to be in.”