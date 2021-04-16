Baylor’s Carrington ‘The Best Two-Way Wing in The Draft’

WACO — DiJonai Carrington’s new Head Coach with the Connecticut Sun, Curt Miller, called her “the best two-way wing in the draft.”

“She’ll tell you that you don’t need to run plays for her that she can create her own offense and transition off of her defense, making hustle plays,” Miller said. “She came off the bench for Baylor all year. You want to talk about a humble superstar, and someone that understands the mantra that it doesn’t matter who starts the game it’s who finishes the game. We’re looking for pop off the bench, and we feel like we got one of the steals of the draft.”

Carrington said on the court she can get a play when it is needed but is also good for the locker room.

“I’m gonna make a play, whether that’s offense or defense, if we need a play made I’m gonna make it,” she said. “And off the court? a vibe. You know, someone who you want to be around is going to lift your spirit up and give you whatever you need as far as energy.”