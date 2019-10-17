Baylor’s Clark Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor men’s basketball junior forward Tristan Clark has been selected as one of five players on the 2019-20 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as voted by the league’s head coaches. Clark is the ninth Baylor player selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team since 2007-08.

A San Antonio, Texas native, Clark averaged 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 8 last season. He started all 14 games played and led the nation with a .737 field goal percentage, converting 84-of-114 attempts from the field.

At the time of his injury, Clark ranked seventh in the Big 12 in scoring, ninth in rebounding, first in field goal percentage, third in blocks and 20th in minutes played. He scored in double-figures in 11 of 14 games after doing so in 10 of 33 games as a freshman in 2017-18. He was tabbed Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 31, 2018, after posting 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, 12 rebounds and five blocks against New Orleans.

Clark is joined on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson, and TCU’s Desmond Bane. Asubuike was tabbed Preseason Player of the Year, while Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke was projected Newcomer of the Year and West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe was chosen as Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Eight players earned preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention – Xavier Sneed (Kansas State), Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma), Yor Anei (Oklahoma State), Matt Coleman (Texas), Clarke (Texas Tech), Davide Moretti (Texas Tech), Jahmi’us Ramsey (Texas Tech) and Derek Culver (West Virginia).

Clark becomes Baylor’s ninth different player named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, all in the last 13 seasons. Curtis Jerrells was tabbed in 2008 and 2009, LaceDarius Dunn in 2011, Perry Jones III in 2012, Pierre Jackson in 2013, Isaiah Austin and Cory Jefferson in 2014, Rico Gathers in 2016 and Johnathan Motley in 2017.

Baylor opens the 2019-20 season at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Central Arkansas at the Ferrell Center. The Bears then head to Alaska to face Washington in the Armed Forces Classic at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 8, before returning to Waco to host Texas State at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 15.

2019-20 PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Tristan Clark, Baylor

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Desmond Bane, TCU

Honorable mention: Xavier Sneed, Kansas State; Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma; Yor Anei, Oklahoma State; Matt Coleman, Texas; Chris Clarke, Texas Tech; Davide Moretti, Texas Tech; Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech; Derek Culver, West Virginia

Preseason Player of the Year: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Chris Clarke, Texas Tech

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

BAYLOR’S PRESASON ALL-BIG 12 SELECTIONS (since 2002-03)

2007-08 – Curtis Jerrells, G

2008-09 – Curtis Jerrells, G

2010-11 – LaceDarius Dunn, G

2011-12 – Perry Jones III, F

2012-13 – Pierre Jackson, G

2013-14 – Isaiah Austin, C

2013-14 – Cory Jefferson, F

2015-16 – Rico Gathers, F

2016-17 – Johnathan Motley, F 2019-20 – Tristan Clark, F