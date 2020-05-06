Baylor’s Colin Kober Named Byron Nelson Award Finalist

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

NORMAN, Okla. – Baylor men’s golf senior Colin Kober is one of three finalists for the 2020 Byron Nelson Award, presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, in cooperation with the Salesmanship Club of Dallas.

Finalists were announced Wednesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Kober is joined as a finalist by Louisville’s John Murphy and Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci.

Candidates for the Nelson Award must be graduating seniors, and the selection committee considers equally a nominee’s entire collegiate academic and golf career, as well as his character and integrity while in college. Particular consideration is given to a nominee’s good citizenship, as portrayed by Mr. Byron Nelson over the course of his life and golf career.

Kober is the third player in Baylor program history to be named a Byron Nelson Award finalist. He joins Joakim Mikkelsen, a 2012 finalist, and Matthew Perrine, the 2018 Byron Nelson Award winner.

A Southlake, Texas, native, Kober has a career scoring average of 72.99, which ranks 11th in program history. He is a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, a 2019 All-America Scholar and the 2019 Big 12 Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He also serves with Waco Habitat for Humanity and Feed My Starving Children.

Kober was named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team as one of three golfers with a perfect 4.0 GPA. A four-time Academic All-Conference honoree, Kober was a 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team selection and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in each of the last three seasons.

Kober has elected to return for a fifth season in 2020-21 after COVID-19 prematurely ended the 2019-20 season. He’ll have a chance to become the first five-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree in program history.

The 2020 Byron Nelson Award winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 13.

Follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for year-round updates.

2020 Byron Nelson Award Finalists

Colin Kober, Baylor

John Murphy, Louisville

Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech

Baylor’s Byron Nelson Award Finalists

Joakim Mikkelsen, 2012 (finalist)

Matthew Perrine, 2018 (winner)

Colin Kober, 2020 (finalist)

2019-20 Season Honors (GolfStat Division I Player Ranking)

Cooper Dossey (No. 4)

Arnold Palmer Cup Team USA Selection

All-America, First Team (GCAA)

All-America, First Team (Golfweek)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Haskins Award Finalist (1 of 10)

Ben Hogan Award Watch List

Academic All-Big 12, Second Team

Ryan Grider

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Brandon Hoff

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Johnny Keefer (No. 73)

All-America, Third Team (Golfweek)

All-America, Honorable Mention (GCAA)

All-Freshmen Team (GCAA)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Colin Kober

Byron Nelson Award finalist

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Travis McInroe

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Mark Reppe (No. 205)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team