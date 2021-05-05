Baylor’s Collen Running Her Own Race as She Takes The Baton from Kim Mulkey

(AP) WACO — Nicki Collen is going to be herself as head coach for three-time women’s national champion Baylor.

The 45-year-old Collen says she brings a lot of basketball and life experience to the job. She says she won’t to try to be Kim Mulkey, the former coach who built the Lady Bears into a national power the past two decades.

Collen was head coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream the past three seasons. Baylor is her first college head coaching job. She was previously an assistant at five different schools.