Baylor’s Cooper Dossey Is Taking a Fresh Approach to His Game After His Season Was Cut Short

WACO — Baylor Senior Men’s golfer Cooper Dossey is among the best to ever come through Waco, and fresh off another All American campaign he is making the most of the shut down and refreshing his approach to the game.

“For me as a player, I enjoy playing golf and I don’t like practicing,” Dossey said. “I don’t like being on a range, and what I’ve learned from quarantine is that I miss the driving range.”

Dossey is taking much more enjoyment in the game these days after it was taken away by COVID-19 nearly cutting his Baylor career short.

“When I got the news — I’m an emotional person and I just broke down,” Dossey said. “Colin Kober called me, my teammate, he was a captain with me this year, and we were both graduating and we didn’t realize that he just played our last tournament together.”

But when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes Dossey had a decision to make. Having planned to go pro after the 2020 season at Baylor, he had to decide if he would continue with those plans or return to Baylor for one more season.

Ultimately he decided that he wanted one more shot with the Bears but he’s coming back with a much different approach.

“The best thing that I’ve learned from quarantine is that if golf are taken away from me I’d be okay,” he said. “I’ve learned to be okay with whatever comes my way. Pressing pause has been a lot easier, once I learned that I believe I have a God-given talent and moving forward. I’m excited to use the platform and the ways I should be using it.”

While he says he would be ‘okay’ if golf was taken away from him he showed last week that he’s got plenty of game to keep playing golf at a high level for many years.

Dossey finished T-11 at the Maridoe Samaritan Invitational, last week playing alongside current and future PGA pros and more than holding his own on an incredibly difficult golf course.

Dossey an Austin Native played alongside former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler who showed him the ropes and provided a good example for how Dossey wants to model his game.

“I can’t tell you how much I learned,” he said. “It was an in just insane watching him play golf and realizing one, that my game does translate. I have the abilities to make it on the PGA Tour. Two: that I take golf way too serious during tournaments, and he was super carefree super relaxed, and I don’t think I’ve done a great job with that, I’m an energetic guy. And that’s the best thing I got out of last week was, I play my best golf when I’m care free.”

Dossey hopes to play several tournaments this summer, but he said he is excited to get out to the range and start hitting balls, quite a change from a few months ago.