Baylor’s Cooper Dossey named to the Palmer Cup Team

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

NORMAN, Okla. – Baylor men’s golf senior Cooper Dossey has been chosen to play on Team USA in the 2020 Palmer Cup, as announced Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Dossey is the third player in program history named to a Palmer Cup team, joining Ryan Baca (2006) and Kyle Jones (2015). Baylor assistant coach Ryan Blagg was the U.S. Palmer Cup team’s assistant coach in 2018. Dossey is the seventh player to earn a Palmer Cup selection while competing for head coach Mike McGraw, who captained the Palmer Cup team in 2007.

Both the United States and Europe Palmer Cup teams were revealed Friday morning by Golf Channel. The 2020 Palmer Cup is currently slated for July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland, though it is not yet known if the tournament will need to be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The GCAA elected to announce the teams in order to recognize the accomplishments of the collegiate golfers.

Dossey is ranked No. 4 nationally in the latest Golfstat Division I player rankings. The four-year letterwinner set a Baylor single-season record with a 69.72 stroke average across 18 rounds in the shortened 2019-20 season. He ranks second in program history with a 71.58 career stroke average, trailing only Jimmy Walker’s 71.55.

Dossey and fellow Baylor senior Colin Kober have both announced their intentions to return to Baylor if the NCAA grants an additional year of eligibility to spring sports seniors.

Dossey got off to a strong start in his quest to make the 2020 Palmer Cup team by winning the 119th North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 in the summer of 2019, and he followed that up by leading the Bears to tournament titles in their first two events of the 2019-20 season. Dossey finished fifth individually as the Bears won the Gopher Invitational, and he claimed his third career collegiate medalist honor by leading the Bears to another tournament title at the Fighting Illini Invitational.

The Austin, Texas, native finished top-16 in all six stroke play events during the 2019-20 season, including top-10 finishes in five tournaments. He tied for 10th at the Nike Collegiate Invitational, tied for 16th at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate, tied for seventh at the Arizona Intercollegiate and tied for fourth at the Cabo Collegiate.

Dossey led the 2019-20 Bears in par-3 scoring average (2.97), par-5 scoring average (4.54), par-or-better percentage (85.5%), birdies (68) and eagles (2), and he finished second in par-4 scoring average (4.03). For his career, Dossey is tied for eighth in program history in top-5 finishes (7) and tied for ninth in top-10 finishes (14). He has two of the top-5 single-season stroke averages in program history, with his record 69.72 mark in 2019-20 and the fifth-best mark at 71.19 in 2016-17.

Dossey joins a 24-player Team USA roster featuring 12 men and 12 women. Men’s rankings selections are John Augenstein (Vanderbilt), Garrett Reband (Oklahoma), Dossey (Baylor), Quade Cummins (Oklahoma), Evan Katz (Duke) and William Mouw (Pepperdine). Men’s committee selections are Ricky Castillo (Florida), John Pak (Florida State), Davis Thompson (Georgia), Pierceson Coody (Texas), Andy Ogletree (Georgia Tech) and Zach Zediker (Delta State).

Women’s rankings selections are Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest), Kenzie Wright (Alabama), Julia Johnson (Ole Miss), Addie Baggarly (Florida), Latanna Stone (LSU) and Allyson Geer (Michigan State). Women’s committee selections are Emilia Migliaccio (Wake Forest), Kaitlin Milligan (Oklahoma), Kaitlyn Papp (Texas), Jaime Jacob (Cal State San Marcos), Gina Kim (Duke) and Megan Schofill (Auburn).

Additional information on the Palmer Cup is available at www.arnoldpalmercup.com.

2020 PALMER CUP TEAM USA

John Augenstein (Vanderbilt)

Addie Baggarly (Florida)

Ricky Castillo (Florida)

Pierceson Coody (Texas)

Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)

Cooper Dossey (Baylor)

Allyson Geer (Michigan State)

Jaime Jacob (Cal State San Marcos)

Julia Johnson (Ole Miss)

Evan Katz (Duke)

Gina Kim (Duke)

Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest)

Emilia Migliaccio (Wake Forest)

Kaitlin Milligan (Oklahoma)

William Mouw (Pepperdine)

Andy Ogletree (Georgia Tech)

John Pak (Florida State)

Kaitlyn Papp (Texas)

Garrett Reband (Oklahoma)

Megan Schofill (Auburn)

Latanna Stone (LSU)

Davis Thompson (Georgia)

Kenzie Wright (Alabama) Zach Zediker (Delta State)