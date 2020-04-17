Baylor’s Cooper Made The Most of Her Time in Waco

WACO, Texas – Graduate transfer guard Te’a Cooper came to Baylor to win a National championship and prepare herself to play point guard at the next level.

Cooper figures to join Lauren Cox as a top-10 pick in Friday Night’s WNBA Draft. In her one year at the helm of the Lady Bears, she started 29 of her 30 games averaging 13.6 points per game leading Baylor to a 28-2 record.

And while she didn’t get the chance to play for a National Title Cooper feels like she made the most of her time under Kim Mulkey at Baylor.

“I think I did what I could do,” she said. “I wasn’t in control of not going to the tournament. It was unfortunate that we couldn’t do it. I believe we would have gone very far. I absolutely think that I did as much as I could in the time that I had and I really enjoyed it.”

The WNBA draft will begin at 6:00pm on Friday night and be televised on ESPN.