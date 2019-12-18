Baylor’s Cox ‘Cleared To Play’ Should Return After Christmas Break

WACO, Texas — The 5th Ranked Baylor Lady Bears will be getting All-American Lauren Cox back in the line-up after missing over a month with a stress reaction in her foot.

Cox will miss Baylor’s final game before the Christmas break, on Wednesday against Arkansas State, but could play as early as December 30th against Morehead State.

“She has been cleared to play,” Head coach Kim Mulkey said. “But I’m not gonna play her till we get back from holidays. What good would that do? We’re leaving. After the game tomorrow and they’ll be off for a little while and come back and play Morehead State so hopefully she’ll be ready to go and is in enough shape to where she feels like she can contribute, but she’s been cleared to play.”

With or without Cox on the floor Mulkey wants to see her team rebound and play better defense, which has been a learning process with Lauren out of the mix.

“We’re kind of used to ‘Lani [Kalani Brown] and LC [Lauren Cox] just inhaling every ball that’s in there,” Junior Didi Richards said. “So that’s something that me, as a guard is learning. To actually go down there and help our post because last year I wasn’t used to helping our post. So this year is one thing we’re working on.”

Baylor and Arkansas State will tip at 12:00pm tomorrow at the Ferrell Center.