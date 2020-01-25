Baylor’s Dave Aranda Adds Two New Coaches to His Staff

WACO, Texas — Baylor officially welcomed two new Coaches to Dave Aranda’s staff on Friday evening, making the hires of Jorge Munoz and Dennis Johnson official.

Munoz will be the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, while Johnson will coach the defensive line.

Fox 44 has also confirmed with a source close to the program that Joey McGuire and Shawn Bell will remain on Dave Aranda’s staff.

There is no official word yet on what their exact roles and titles might be.