Baylor’s Dave Aranda Anticipates A Big Test From Holgorsen and Houston

WACO — Baylor and Houston will meet on the football field for the first time since 1995, on Saturday but Baylor fans are well aware of Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen from his time in the Big 12 with West Virginia.

Baylor snapped a 3-game losing streak to the Mountaineers last year in Waco but Holgorsen always had high-octane offenses at West Virginia and Dave Aranda said you shouldn’t expect anything different with his Houston Cougars.

“their skill is what jumps out at you first when you watch the tape,” Aranda said. “And they’re adding even some more skill, just some transfers and things that are going to be available. So, it’s a challenge, and we’re in the process of deciding kind of how to handle all that today. But, it’s impressive to watch them. Offensively, they stress you out.”

Aranda likes that the bears are playing a high-caliber non-conference team to show them exactly where they stand entering their conference schedule.

“I feel real confident in our team,” Aranda said. “I know we’re going to put our best foot forward. We’re going to give great effort. I feel really confident in our coaches. You want to see where we’re at, so we can improve where we need to improve and we can continue to progress where we’ve already made some inroads. Let’s play the best we can and let’s compete at all times.”