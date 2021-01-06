Baylor’s Dave Aranda hires Vic Viloria as Director of Athletics Performance

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Two-time National Champion and 17-year coaching veteran Vic Viloria has been named Baylor Football’s Director of Athletics Performance, head coach Dave Aranda announced Tuesday.

“Vic is about relationships,” Aranda said. “He is about seeing the greatness inside people, and doing the work to pull it out of them. He does a tremendous job of inspiring others, and driving people to be the best versions of themselves. Vic is a tireless worker who has a strong understanding of people and how to motivate. He is going to be a great addition to the Baylor Football family.”

Viloria comes to Waco following two seasons as Senior Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach at LSU, including helping the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record and National Championship in 2019.

It was his second term at LSU, after working under Tom Moffit as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2002-04, which included time with the Tigers’ nationally-ranked football and baseball programs as well as the swimming and golf teams.

Prior to his most recent stint at LSU, Viloria served as the head strength and conditioning coach at Florida State from 2010-17. During that time, the Seminoles posted a record of 85-20 with six bowl wins including four consecutive New Year’s Six Bowls, earned three ACC titles and won the 2013 BCS National Championship with a perfect 14-0 record.

Between 2011-20, Florida State had 51 players drafted that trained under Viloria’s leadership.

The Chalmette, La., native joined head coach Jimbo Fisher’s staff in January 2010 from his alma mater SMU, where he spent the previous three seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach.

Under Viloria, FSU became the first college football program to utilize advanced GPS technology to measure energy exertion and regulate rest and physical action.

A disciple of renowned weightlifting coach Gayle Hatch, Viloria endorses the “Hatch System” which develops functional and explosive strength in players through the use of free weights, plyometrics and jumping drills.

A 2002 graduate of SMU, Viloria was a four-year letter winner at linebacker for the Mustangs and a three-time member of the All-WAC team. He is married to the former Randi Taylor. The couple has two daughters, Taylor and Mady, and a son Koi.