Baylor’s Dave Aranda Opening a Window into His Program

WACO — Dave Aranda is giving Fans and media a peak inside his program’s work this spring holding the second of two open practices this coming Saturday before the Annual Green and Gold Game on April 24th.

Aranda didn’t have the luxury of doing this last year after the spring was basically canceled but he said it’s important for the players to get to perform in front of some fans after putting in their work.

“When the day to day standards are being met, and you feel that there’s accountability — even though it’s not perfect — but guys are striving, when that’s happening I feel that it’s important that there’s some form of recognition and some form of appreciation,” Aranda said.

After a strange offseason and disappointing season Aranda likes that the families and even the media have been able to get more of a glimpse into what they are doing.

“Much like we talked about with the parents, I think the world changed a lot for y’all,” Aranda said. “If something is said, you don’t really know the coach who’s saying it. ‘I know what he said but like what is that mean,’ and so there’s all that that goes into it and so I just think the more that you get to know people, the better.”