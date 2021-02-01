Baylor’s Davion Mitchell Named Big 12 co-Player of the Week

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor junior guard Davion Mitchell has been honored as Big 12 Conference co-Player of the Week, as announced Monday the league office.

Mitchell was selected for his career-first Big 12 weekly award after leading the Bears to wins over Kansas State and Auburn. He averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals for the week, while shooting 64% from the field (16-of-25) and 67% from 3-point range (10-of-16).

A Hinesville, Ga., native, Mitchell recorded a career-high 31 points in Wednesday’s 107-59 win over Kansas State, leading the Bears to their most points in regulation of a Big 12 game in the conference’s 25-year history. He made 12-of-16 from the field and sank 7-of-9 from 3-point range, adding five assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

In Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge win over Auburn, Mitchell posted 13 points and a game-high seven assists in 31 minutes. He helped the Bears improve to 7-1 in Big 12/SEC Challenges, the best record of any team in either league.

One of 15 players on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, Mitchell extended his Big 12 lead to 5.9 assists per game and remained second in the conference with 2.1 steals per game.

Mitchell joins Jared Butler (Jan. 25) to give the Bears back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Week honorees for the sixth time in program history, joining Patrick Hunter and Brian Skinner in 1997-98, LaceDarius Dunn and Ekpe Udoh in 2009-10, Isaiah Austin and Cory Jefferson in 2013-14, Johnathan Motley and Manu Lecomte in 2016-17 and Lecomte and Terry Maston in 2017-18.

This marks the 10th-consecutive season the Bears have had multiple Big 12 Player of the Week honorees. BU has had 36 Big 12 Player of the Week honorees over the last 14 seasons after earning seven awards in the league’s first 11 years.

Baylor returns to action with a top-10 matchup at No. 6 Texas on Tuesday. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN. BU then returns home to host TCU at 3 p.m. CT Saturday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.

