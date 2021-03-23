Baylor’s Davion Mitchell Named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist

WACO, TX — Baylor junior guard, Davion Mitchell, is one of four players, to be named a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Mitchell has been a staple on Baylor’s defense all season long, and played a major part in their round of 32 game against Wisconsin, limiting their number one shooter, D’Mitrik Trice, to making just 5-of-17 shot attempts.

“He’s a really good player,” Davion Mitchell said. “We tried to keep a body on him at all times, we tried not to give him open looks, we gave him some open looks, he’s really good getting into the paint, he’s got a really good jump shot.”