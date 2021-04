WACO — Baylor Guard Davion Mitchell said on social media Wednesday that he will delay his decision on the NBA draft until next week.

The post came after a tweet from NBA insider Shams Charania said that Mitchell intended to declare for the NBA draft and hire an agent, which would end his career at Baylor.

Baylor junior Davion Mitchell — a potential lottery pick — is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mitchell led Baylor to the national championship on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2021

Mitchell has rocketed up draft boards this spring and is expected to be a lottery pick in this summer’s NBA draft.