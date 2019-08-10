Baylor’s Defense Turns it up a Notch

WACO, TX -Last season, Baylor’s defense finished in the bottom half of multiple categories in the Big 12. However, their defense looks very sharper at fall camp, and the players are amped to show Baylor Nation, how much they’ve improved.

“We’ve been battle tested, I’ll say that,” James Lynch said. “Throughout the defense, we have a lot of people who’ve played, so we know what to expect, and we know what has to happen, to be where we want to be. I feel as a defense, having people in the secondary, in the middle defense, and in the front, being battle tested, really helps us to know what we got to do.”

“Those older guys are the ones making everything go,” Joey McGuire said. “I think you’re seeing a more athletic group out there.”

Matt Rhule talked about what his expectations are for the team, as they get set to scrimmage each other.