Baylor’s DeGrate Set to Face Her Former Team in Texas Tech

WACO, Texas — Former La Vega Lady Pirate will face off against her former team on Saturday when Texas Tech travels to the Ferrell Center.

DeGrate played two seasons in Lubbock after transferring from Louisville. In that time she played in 57 games over those two seasons averaging just over 8 points per game and 4.6 rebounds.

“It’s not really emotional,” she said. “It’s just kind of weird to be on the opposite side instead of with the normal team that I normally play which is going to be kind of weird just to be on opposite side.”

This is the second time this season a Lady Bear will face off against her former team. Graduate transfer Te’a played against her old school, South Carolina earlier this season. So it’s really not that big of a deal to this team.

“I keep in mind just as I did with Coop [Cooper] that she’s playing against her old team,” head Coach Kim Mulkey said. “But we don’t really overemphasize that if we even emphasize it at all.”

Baylor and Texas Tech will tip off at 2:00pm Saturday inside the Ferrell Center.