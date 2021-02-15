Baylor’s Didi Richards Does What She Does, and Does it Well

WACO — The Baylor Lady Bears won their 8th-straight over Texas on Sunday.

Didi Richards returned to the line-up after her scary fall in Lubbock on Wednesday night.

Richards scored just 2 points in the game but dished out 10 assists, And while she doesn’t light up the scoring column every night she does what is needed of her and Sunday’s win against Texas was another prime example.

“Didi’s a competitor,” Head Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Didi will do whatever is in the best interest of her, her team, and she’s just handled the point beautifully there were a couple times tonight I wish she would have shot it and I told her. But 10 assists with three turnovers playing on 37 and a half minutes. That’s outstanding.”