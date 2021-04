Baylor guard DiDi Richards (2) celebrates the team’s overtime win over Michigan in a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WACO — Baylor’s Didi Richards was selected by the New York Liberty with the 5th pick (17th Overall) in the second round of Thursday night’s WNBA Draft.

Richards Garnered many awards in her four years at Baylor highlighted by winning the 2020 Naismith defensive Player of the Year award.

Richards overcame a scary spinal cord injury at the beginning of the 2020-2021 campaign to lead the Lady Bears in assists averaging 6.3 per game in her only season at point guard.