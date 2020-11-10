Baylor’s Didi Richards Shows Positive Signs on Road to Recovery

WACO — The Baylor Lady Bears are expected to be highly ranked entering this season as well even though they will begin the season without their senior point guard Didi Richards.

Didi is recovering from a spinal cord injury she suffered a little over two weeks ago. Today, Head Coach Kim Mulkey said she is making good progress in her recovery.

“We were at practice — and I don’t remember which day it was — and she came walking in the gym with our trainer and we were just stunned,” Mulkey said. “As she told me today, every day she sees improvement. And it’s the little things that she notices that are big things with her injury. She seemed to be in great spirits. She was very excited after the last doctor’s appointment that she went to in Houston, because he told her, ‘You will play basketball again.”