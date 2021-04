Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington shoots during the overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

WACO — Baylor Graduate Transfer DiJonai Carrington was selected the Connecticut Sun with the 8th pick in the 2nd round (20th overall) of Thursday night’s WNBA Draft.

In her one season at Baylor, Carrington averaged 14.1 Points and 4.9 rebounds per game.