Baylor’s Dossey Hopes to Blaze a Trail to The Tour Through ‘PGA Tour University’

WACO — Baylor Men’s Golfer Cooper Dossey is one of the most decorated players in school history and now he is the first to get a chance to advance to professional golf through PGA Tour University.

The Tour is partnering with the World Amateur Golf Ranking to compile the ranking list. The Top five at the end of the College season will gain membership to the PGA TOUR’s top developmental tour (basically AAA) and be exempt to the finals of Korn Ferry Qualifying School. Finishers 6–15 will receive membership onto one of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours.

Since turning pro last summer Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa all picked up wins on the PGA Tour. Dossey knows this is not normal so PGA Tour University gives talented players the best chance to succeed as professionals.

“Last summer, was kind of the exception with Matt [Wolff], Collin [Morikawa] and Viktor [Hovland], that’s not going to happen again,” he said. “It just gives us graduating seniors, the opportunity that we should get because they showed the college golf game, translates to the PGA Tour.”

Dossey checked in at number 12 in the inaugural rankings and he knows it’s going to be a tough hill to climb to crack that top-five.

“I think this year could be the best year of college golf in the history of college golf,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of really good players competing for those five spots. Because let’s be honest, all of us are trying to get one through five.”

Dossey is the first to admit he keeps an eye on rankings but he also knows that if he keeps his head down he will end up where he wants to be.

“The end of the day, no matter what I do, good golf translates,” He said. “Good golf takes care of itself. And I think that that’s I mean that’s the same on tour. There’s no guy out there that are arguing about their world ranking. They’re trying to go win every week.”