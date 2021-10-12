Baylor’s Drew Estrada Emerges Into Household Name

WACO, TX — Several household names have emerged on the Baylor Bears, such as wide receiver Drew Estrada. Over the last two weeks, Estrada has racked up 178 receiving yards, and he looks forward to growing each and every week, with Gerry Bohanon and Baylor’s coaching staff.

“You know trust from the coaching staff and then just being healthy really,” Drew Estrada said. “I tried to come back in fall camp and I’d come back and get injured, and then come back and get injured again and then just maintaining that health for me was huge, to be able to form that rapport not only with GB but to get through a normal practice and the season that’s been the biggest thing for me.”