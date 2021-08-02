Baylor’s Ebner Holds Football Camp

WACO, TX — Before fall camp gets underway, Baylor running back, Trestan Ebner, held a football camp in his hometown at Henderson high school. Ebner takes a lot of pride in giving back to his community, as he holds Henderson close to his heart.

“I mean, it’s everything, you know, growing up, you dream of things like this,” Trestan Ebner said. “And to finally have those coming to reality, just shows how hard I work, you know, and I hope I can appreciate myself for that. And I just appreciate my community for having faith in me to bring the kids out. Let me teach them, give them knowledge of the things that I know.”