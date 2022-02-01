Baylor University Press Release

PRINGFIELD, Mass. – Baylor men’s basketball junior guard Adam Flagler has been selected as one of the top 10 candidates for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, as announced Tuesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Flagler joins Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington to give the Big 12 Conference three candidates among the top 10. Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Kentucky’s TyTy Washington, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Villanova’s Justin Moore and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis round out the 10-player list.

Over his last 12 games, the Duluth, Ga., native has averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45 percent from three-point range. Flagler ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 44 three-pointers made, and he ranks top-10 in the conference in assists (70) and assists-to-turnover ratio (1.71), while also ranking 12th in scoring (12.7/game).

Flagler has scored in double-figures in 29 of his 48 games played at BU, including 15 of his 20 games as a starter. Additionally, he has 14 career games with 15+ points. The Bears are 27-2 when he scores in double-figures and 7-1 when he leads the team in scoring.

The Presbyterian College transfer was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 10, after notching a Baylor career-high 22 points in back-to-back games as the Bears defeated Oklahoma and won at TCU.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award in its seventh year recognizing the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 5. In March, those finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

