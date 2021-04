WACO — Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie has worked his way from division three to division one and from Baylor can now add the NBA to his resume.

After calling him up from the G-League on a 10-day contract, Gillespie got a subsequent 10-day contract, but now the Toronto Raptors have signed him to a contract.

Freddie is averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 16.0 minutes in 10 games with the Raptors.