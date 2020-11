OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On this week's All 12 Playbook, it's a light schedule of games, with just two, but both will have a significant impact on who qualifies for theBig 12 Championship Game.

Once again, the Bedlam matchup between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has major implications.Dylan Buckingham of KFOR in Oklahoma City will report on the Sooners and Cowboys as they get ready for Saturday's showdown.