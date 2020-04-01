Baylor’s Glenn Moore Enjoying More Time with The Family

WACO, Texas — For the first time in a long time, Baylor Softball Coach Glenn Moore doesn’t have much to do in the spring.

“This is the first spring I can remember ever having off even back to my high school days so we’ve taken advantage of it here,” he said.

Moore misses coaching his team and being at the field but he and the rest of his family are making the most of this new-found time together.

“I know people are looking at four walls about to go stir crazy,” Moore said. “We’ve been able to do a little fishing and some projects. Mrs. Moore has plenty of projects to do so we’ve been doing projects. Family time has been great, everybody wants to live to get back to normal and I certainly am one of those, but we enjoy each other.”