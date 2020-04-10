Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur is Staying Sharp During a Very Strange Spring

WACO, Texas — Gurleen Kaur had a very busy spring lined up for 2020, but COVID-19 brought all of that to a screeching halt, even causing her family to be split up during this time.

Kaur’s Mom, Rimpy Kaur, attended a wedding last month in India and has not been able to return to their home, in Houston.

“She was supposed to come back, April 1st or 2nd and then they extended the time till April 17th, and now it’s April 19th,” She said. “I hope it’s not May, we just have to wait until they say it’s clear for them.”

While Kaur waits she is trying to keep her game sharp so she is ready to go when things get back to normal.

“I’m trying to build up stamina for the fall,” she said. “I’m just trying to, ‘hit this many greens. I want to make this many putts. I want to work on this and this’ and just try and like replicate a goal that I have in mind.”

Gurleen was supposed to be in the midst of a busy semester that included a trip to Augusta, Georgia to play in the second-annual Augusta Women’s Amateur. She just missed out on qualifying for the inaugural event back in 2018.

“In 2019, I made it one of my goals to get invited right away,” she said. “I got my ranking up and I played really well in the fall. I think it’s just a great experience that I really can’t wait for next year.”

Even though the 2020 event was canceled she will still have a spot in the 2021 tournament and even though it’s a little further away she still very excited to make the trip back to Augusta.

“Just to be able to be on a course with so much history — my whole family’s coming and we’re still super excited to go,” she said.

While she has the Augusta Women’s Amateur waiting for her next spring, Gurleen has designs on playing in a Major Championship later this year when the LPGA comes to her home town of Houston and Champions Golf Club. Kaur who made it to the quarter-finals of the 2018 United States Women’s amateur likes playing in these big events and feels more and more comfotable every time she does.

“Playing for nationals and playing for US Amateur you get used to all the people and all the cameras,” she said.

Kaur, only a junior said she hopes to take advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA. With her past experience, and potential Gurleen is sure to have an impressive resume by the time she leaves Baylor.