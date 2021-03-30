Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur Relishing Opportunity at The Augusta Women’s Amateur

WACO — Baylor Junior Gurleen Kaur will tee it up on Wednesday morning at the Augusta Women’s Amateur after an extra year of waiting after COVID-19 canced the event in 2020.

“I think it hit me when I was on the plane,” Kaur said. “Oh my God, I’m finally gonna go to this event after a year, and then being at the golf course, everything was surreal and it’s going to be more surreal when I actually go to Augusta National.”

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is a 54 hole event where the first 36 holes will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club. There will be a cut after 36 holes and the final 18 will be played at the famed Augusta National Golf Club. For Kaur the experience so far has been first class.

“What stands out to me the most is the hospitality,” Kaur said. “They really make each player feel like they deserve to be here, and it’s just such a good experience overall.”

Part of the experience will getting to play at least one round at Augusta a week before the PGA Tour Pros do in the Masters Tournament. Kaur is most excited to see holes like “Amen Corner” (#’s 11, 12 & 13) after only seeing them on TV before this week.

“I’ve never been to The Masters, ever,” she said. “This would be my first time. I’ve only ever watched it. My coach made a comment she was like, ‘yeah, when you make a divot, or something on the first hole, I think I’m in a like ziplock bag it.’”

While Kaur wants to play well and contend she also is thankful to even be a part of this event and be a part of the growing women’s game.

“I feel really blessed to be here in general,” she said. “I mean, this tournament didn’t exist three years ago, it’s amazing how far I think women’s golf has come, in general. And I hope this tournament grows and grows and gets even bigger and I just feel really great to be able to be a part of it.”

Kaur will tee off at 9:49CT on Wednesday morning in the opening round.