Baylor’s Harbour Elected to Texas Track & Field Hall of Fame

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Todd Harbour, who recently retired as head coach of Baylor Track & Field, has been announced as one of seven members of the 13th Annual Class of the Texas Track & Field Hall of Fame by the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association (TTFCA).

“I am humbled and thankful to be selected to this Hall of Fame,” Harbour said. “What a privilege to be going in with a special group in this class.”

Harbour and the rest of the Class of 2022 will be celebrated on Jan. 7, 2022, at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas.

A native of Port Isabel, Texas, Harbour took the helm as head coach of the Bears in 2005 and concluded his career following the 2021 season. Under his watch, Baylor posted 23 Top-20 finishes nationally, including eight Top-10 finishes.

One of Baylor’s most legendary track athletes, Harbour holds school-record marks in the 1,500-meters and the mile run. His 3:50.34 run at Oslo, Norway, his senior year, is still the fastest mile ever run by a collegiate athlete. He was inducted into the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992.

During his collegiate days, Harbour was the Southwest Conference champion in the 1,500-meters in 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981. He was the NCAA 1,500-meter runner-up in 1979, 1980 and 1981, the only athlete to ever win three consecutive runner-up titles in that event. Harbour won the silver medal at the Pan Am Games in 1979 and was ranked ninth in the world in the 1,500-meters in 1982.

Information about current Texas Track & Field Hall of Famers and the forthcoming ceremony can be found here: https://www.ttfca.org/hall-of-famers. [Because of Covid-19, the Class of 2021 will be celebrated in person as well.]

Texas Track & Field Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Jim Carlisle

Terri Hairston

Todd Harbour

Pat Henry

Victor Lopez

Gene and Joe Pouncy

Class of 2021

Vince Anderson

Bob Beamon

James Blackwood

Kermit Courville

Ryan Crouser

Hollis Gainey

Ted McLaughlin