Baylor’s Ika Named to Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor football sophomore Siaki Ika has been named to the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.



The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity. Ika is one of 63 players from 31 different FBS schools named to the list.



Ika, the son of Falakesi Kiola and Selu Loiola, is a 6-4, 350-pound transfer defensive tackle who joined the Bears in the spring prior to the 2021 season. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at LSU, where he tallied 22 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. The Salt Lake City, Utah, native was also a member of the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship squad before coming to Waco.



The winner of the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced Dec. 14. Five finalists will be unveiled Nov. 30. The presentation of the award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner on Jan. 21, 2022, and the winner will be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22, 2022.



For the latest news on the Baylor football team all season long, follow its official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BUFootball.