WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Basketball team received an early injury scare this preseason, as five-start freshman Ja’Kobe Walter suffered a broke nose in practice on Monday.

Scott Drew says that injury wise, freshman Ja'Kobe Walter will be limited in practice due to a broke nose thay he suffered yesterday.



He is set to get a mask to protect that area here in the coming days, and at that point he will be full go once again. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 26, 2023

Walter will be limited in practice as a result until he gets fitted for a mask to protect the area, which he believes will not affect his ability to play this season.

Ja'Kobe Walter says he's never played with a mask on before, but doesn't think it'll be that much of an adjustment and that he'll still just "go out and hoop."



"I'm definitely looking forward to it. Kobe Bryant played in a mask and I'm going to get that black mask too." https://t.co/ybZTGv2WeW pic.twitter.com/ztrpwJMu5F — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 26, 2023

The freshman from McKinney, Texas figures to be one of the most impactful freshman in the country this season after being ranked a top-10 prospect nationally.

Baylor is set to open up its regular season on November 7th when the Bears travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on Auburn.