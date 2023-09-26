WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Basketball team received an early injury scare this preseason, as five-start freshman Ja’Kobe Walter suffered a broke nose in practice on Monday.
Walter will be limited in practice as a result until he gets fitted for a mask to protect the area, which he believes will not affect his ability to play this season.
The freshman from McKinney, Texas figures to be one of the most impactful freshman in the country this season after being ranked a top-10 prospect nationally.
Baylor is set to open up its regular season on November 7th when the Bears travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on Auburn.