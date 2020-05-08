Baylor’s James Lynch A Perfect Fit For His New Team

WACO — Former Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch is headed to bitterly cold Minnesota after they drafted him in the 4th round of the 2020 draft.

Lynch who has spent most of his life in the State of Texas is ready for a change of pace, but his work in the heat of the Lone Star State has prepared him. James committed to Matt Rhule and Baylor after his scholarship was pulled by USC because of an injury, while Rhule only had hope and vision to sell. He knew very early on though that Matt Rhule’s vision was something he wanted to be a part of.

“Originally, that was one of the schools always wanted to go to,” Lynch said. “And then I met Coach Rhule. They came to my house and they talked to me so I kind of fell in love with what they were about and I went to the school and obviously it’s beautiful school, it’s close to home, so my family can come to see me play all the time and it’s also a good education so there were a lot of positives about it.”

That first season on campus was a rough one for Lynch and the Bears going 1-11, the rock-bottom hit before the climb began.

“A lot of people will be like, ‘Oh, like it must have been awesome,'” Lynch said. “That first year when you go 1-11 I mean, it’s not a good feeling it was obviously not fun but looking back at it now it was more memorable than than this year when we went to the Sugar Bowl and we were 11-3. I mean, you learn so much as a player and you learn to never take anything for granted.”

It was during those tough times where Lynch and his teammates pushed through without seeing much reward that laid the foundation for the program and James himself.

“It was Coach Rhule’s first year so our practices were really tough and when we keep losing and we’re kind of just wondering like why we keep doing this,” Lynch said. “If you only win you never kind of experience how that works and I feel like that’s what helped us this year.”

Learning under Matt Rhule has really prepared James for his new Head Coach Mike Zimmer, who worked his way up as a defensive coordinator.

“I think football is a defensive game and whoever has a good defense who can control the line of scrimmage,” Lynch said. “That sort of thing wins and having a coaching staff that really puts that as their priority, and the way they think, to me really means a lot.”

Lynch’s team at Baylor last year wreaked havoc on their opponents, finishing 9th in the nation in sacks. Now he joins a disruptive defense in Minnesota who finished 5th in the league in sacks.