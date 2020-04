WACO, Texas — Baylor Sophomore guard Jared Butler announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft on Monday morning on Twitter.

Butler joins his teammate Macio Teague – who declared for the NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent. Both will have a chance to return to Baylor in 2020-2021.

Butler averaged 16 points per game and scored over 20 points four times on his way to earning unanimous All Big 12 First Team Honors.