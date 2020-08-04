Jared Butler Elects to Return to Baylor

WACO — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team got a huge lift on Monday as guard Jared Butler announced he is returning to Waco for his junior season.

Man this was HARD ! Jude 1:24 pic.twitter.com/eQVfuD50eR — Jared Butler (@J_Hooper11) August 3, 2020

Butler submitted his name for the NBA Draft back in April but left his options open to return to Waco, in an attempt to rise his draft stock even higher.

“I think for me, I have a chance to be a first round pick, a lottery pick player, and with the guys who we’ve got coming back and how successful our team can be, I don’t want to miss out on that opportunity.”

There is a lot of uncertainty for the upcoming season for college athletics and when a player turns down the pros there is always a risk of injuries, something Butler had to consider when making his decision.

“There were so many hypotheticals that me and my family brought up into the conversation,” he said. “As far as getting hurt, that wasn’t that much [of a consideration] but the fact that they might not have a season I think it might work out in my favor because I think by default, I’ll be projected pretty high and if we don’t play, I can’t lose my stock I guess you could say. And so that kind of weighed as a factor. It was kind of risky but we just got to put it in God’s hands and hopefully he’ll make it right.”