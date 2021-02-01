Baylor’s Jared Butler Named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Baylor’s Jared Butler (12) covers Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor junior guard Jared Butler has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 watch list, as selected by a panel of national college basketball experts and announced Monday afternoon on ESPNU.

Butler is one of two Big 12 Conference players on the 20-member list, joining OSU’s Cade Cunningham. The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2021 John R. Wooden Men’s Player of the Year. Players not on the list are still eligible to be chosen to the 15-member Wooden Award National Ballot. Butler was named to the Wooden Award National Ballot as a sophomore last season.

A Reserve, La., native, Butler leads the Big 12 Conference in steals (2.3/game), 3-point percentage (.452) and 3-pointers made (2.6). He ranks second in the league in assists (5.4) and field goal percentage (.490) and third in scoring (16.8), while helping lead Baylor to a 16-0 record and No. 2 national ranking.

He was named National Player of the Week by the NCAA, USBWA and Naismith Trophy on Jan. 25-26 after posting 30 points and eight assists in a win over No. 9 Kansas, followed by 22 points and six assists in a win at Oklahoma State.

Butler ranks 14th nationally in 3-point percentage (.452), 15th in total steals (37) and 25th in total assists (86). He also ranks No. 2 nationally in KenPom’s Player of the Year Standings. His 13 assists in a win at Kansas State on Dec. 19 are the nation’s fourth-most in a game this season and the most by a high-major conference player.

In addition to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, Butler is also on the Naismith Trophy Watch List, the Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Top 10. Arguably the nation’s best two-player, Butler is also one of 15 players on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award Watch List.

Baylor returns to action with a top-10 matchup at No. 6 Texas on Tuesday. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN. BU then returns home to host TCU at 3 p.m. CT Saturday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.

2021 WOODEN AWARD LATE SEASON TOP 20 WATCH LIST

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

James Bouknight, Connecticut

Jared Butler, Baylor

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Luke Garza, Iowa

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Carlik Jones, Louisville

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Evan Mobley, USC

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS

Jared Butler

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

Cousy Award Top 10

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Preseason All-America Team (Associated Press)

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year

Preseason All-Big 12 Team (unanimous)

No. 5 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 2 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Guards in College Basketball

Davion Mitchell

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)

No. 67 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 10 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Guards in College Basketball

MaCio Teague

Jerry West Award Top 10

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention

No. 24 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 12 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Wings in College Basketball

Mark Vital

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List

No. 71 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball