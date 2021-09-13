Baylor’s JT Woods Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Baylor University Press Release

By: Max Calderone



IRVING, Texas – Baylor football senior safety JT Woods has been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday morning.



Woods tallied three solo tackles in the Bears’ 66-7 win over Texas Southern on Saturday and produced the longest fumble return for a touchdown in program history, a 97-yard score in the 4th quarter. The San Antonio native now leads the team with two takeaways and ranks tied for fifth with seven total tackles through the season’s first two games.



Following his week-one interception return for a TD at Texas State, Woods has now scored in both of BU’s 2021 contests. The feat marks the first time that the Bears have scored a defensive touchdown in consecutive games since Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 2013.



With his first-career Big 12 weekly honor, Woods becomes the 22nd different BU played named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for a total of 30 times. Baylor has now had a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honoree in 17 of the last 18 seasons, with six honors earned in the last three seasons.

Woods shares this week’s defensive award with Malcolm Rodriguez of Oklahoma State. TCU’s Zach Evans was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, while OSU’s LD Brown earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors and K-State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah collected Newcomer of the Week recognition.



For the latest news on the Baylor football team all season long, follow its official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BUFootball.



BAYLOR’S ALL-TIME BIG 12 DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK:

2001 – Samir Al-Amin, S (Nov. 24)

2004 – Willie Andrews, S (Sept. 27)

2005 – Colin Allred, LB (Nov. 21)

2006 – Dwain Crawford, S (Oct. 2)

2007 – Jordan Lake, FS (Sept. 24)

2008 – Joe Pawelek, LB (Nov. 17)

2009 – Joe Pawelek, LB (Sept. 8)

2010 – Byron Landor, S (Oct. 18)

2010 – Byron Landor, S (Nov. 1)

2011 – Elliot Coffey, LB (Nov. 14)

2011 – Sam Holl, S (Dec. 5)

2012 – Joe Williams, CB (Nov. 19)

2012 – Eddie Lackey, LB (Nov. 26)

2012 – Eddie Lackey, LB (Dec. 3)

2013 – Terrell Burt, S (Sept. 23)

2013 – Eddie Lackey, LB (Oct. 21)

2013 – KJ Morton, CB (Dec. 9)

2014 – Shawn Oakman, DE (Nov. 24)

2015 – Shawn Oakman, DE (Oct. 26)

2015 – Andrew Billings, DT (Nov. 23)

2016 – Orion Stewart, S (Sept. 12)

2016 – Travon Blanchard, S (Sept. 26)

2016 – Ryan Reid, CB (Oct. 17)

2018 – Clay Johnston, LB (Sept. 30)

2019 – Clay Johnston, LB (Sept. 30)

2019 – Terrel Bernard, LB (Oct. 21)

2019 – Terrel Bernard, LB (Nov. 11)

2019 – James Lynch, DE (Nov. 25)

2020 – Terrel Bernard, LB (Oct. 26)

2021 – JT Woods, S (Sept. 13)

-BaylorBears.com-